James Spann: Dry pattern continues in Alabama; cooler by Friday

RADAR CHECK: Most of the showers on radar this afternoon are over the southwest counties of the state, moving slowly to the northwest. The northern counties are dry with a partly sunny sky.

Temperatures are mostly in the mid 80s; the average high for Birmingham on Sept. 25 is 82.

REST OF THE WEEK: It will feel more like summer tomorrow and Wednesday. With a good supply of sunshine both days, we project a high close to 90 degrees — about 8 degrees above average, but not close to the record highs for Birmingham:

Sept. 26 — 95, set in 1897.

Sept. 27 — 94, set in 1998.

The weather stays dry Thursday and Friday, but temperatures trend downward with a high in the mid 80s Thursday and close to 80 degrees Friday as the upper ridge breaks down.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Very nice weather continues with sunny, pleasant days and clear, cool nights. Highs will be in the 77- to 80-degree range, with lows in the 50s. Some of the cooler pockets could see upper 40s early Saturday morning.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: Perfect weather conditions for the high school games Friday night — clear, with temperatures falling from 76 at kickoff into the mid 60s by the fourth quarter.

Auburn hosts Mississippi State Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium (5 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be clear, with temperatures falling from 78 degrees at the start of the game to near 68 by the final whistle.

Alabama will host the Ole Miss Rebels Saturday night in Tuscaloosa (8 p.m. kickoff). With a clear sky, temperatures will fall from near 74 at kickoff into the low 60s by the fourth quarter.

NEXT WEEK: Dry, pleasant weather continues at least for the first half of the week, with highs around 80 and lows around 60. Moisture will return later in the week, but prospects for a big rain event look rather low. Keep in mind October is usually our driest month of the year in Alabama.

TROPICS: Hurricane Lee will remain over the open Atlantic and is no threat to land. Hurricane Maria will pass just east of the North Carolina Outer Banks tomorrow and Wednesday. It is now packing sustained winds of 80 mph, and will be close enough for tropical-storm-force winds (39 mph or higher) to impact the Outer Banks. It will move east/northeast, out to sea, later this week.

The rest of the Atlantic basin, including the Gulf of Mexico, is very quiet for now.

