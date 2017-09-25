On this day in Alabama history: ‘Shug’ Jordan was born in Selma

September 25, 1910

Auburn University head football coach Ralph “Shug” Jordan was born in Selma. A gifted athlete in his own right, Jordan lettered in football, basketball and baseball at Auburn, was named the university’s Most Outstanding Athlete in 1932, and was head coach of the men’s basketball team before having a decorated career in the U.S. Army during World War II. Jordan is the winningest football coach in Auburn history, with a record of 176-83-6, and coached the 1957 team to an undefeated season and the Associated Press national championship. He was inducted into the first class of the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame, and Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium is named in his honor.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

Ralph “Shug” Jordan (1910-1980) was a renowned college football coach, most notably leading the Auburn University Tigers for 25 years to a national championship and a record of 176 wins, 83 losses, and six ties. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, Courtesy of The Birmingham News) Ralph “Shug” Jordan came to Alabama Polytechnic Institute (now Auburn University) to lead the football program in 1951, after coaching at the University of Georgia. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, Courtesy of The Birmingham News)

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.