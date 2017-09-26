James Spann: Cooler air by the weekend in Alabama; no rain for a while

SUMMER-LIKE WEATHER CONTINUES: Temperatures are in the 87-90 degree range over North/Central Alabama this afternoon with a good supply of sunshine. Not much change is expected tomorrow; the sky will be sunny with a high around 90 degrees… about 8 degrees above average for the end of September.

THURSDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND: A cooling trend headlines the forecast. The high will drop into the mid 80s Thursday, low 80s Friday, and then on Saturday and Sunday highs will be in the 77-81 degree range. Sunny days, fair nights. Most places will drop into the 50s early Saturday and Sunday morning. A delightful weekend.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: Perfect weather conditions for the high school games Friday night; clear with temperatures falling from 79 at kickoff, into the upper 60s by the fourth quarter.

Auburn hosts Mississippi State Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium (5:00p CT kickoff)… the sky will be clear with temperatures falling from 78 degrees at the start of the game, to near 68 by the final whistle.

Alabama will host the Ole Miss Rebels Saturday night in Tuscaloosa (8:00p CT kickoff)… with a clear sky, temperatures will fall from near 78 at kickoff, into the upper 60s by the fourth quarter.

NEXT WEEK: Dry, pleasant weather continues. Global models have backed off on the idea of moisture return late in the week for now; keep in mind October is our driest month of the year, so long dry spells are to be expected now.

TROPICS: Hurricane Lee is in the middle of the Atlantic with sustained winds of 105 mph; it will remain far from land and will weaken in coming days as it gains latitude.

Marie is barely a hurricane with sustained winds of 75 mph; it is expected to weaken to a tropical storm tonight east of the North Carolina coast. A tropical storm warning remains in effect for the Outer Banks, where winds are gusting to over 40 mph at times. Marie will turn out to sea later this week.

We do note global models continue to hint at some potential tropical mischief in the Gulf of Mexico or Northwest Caribbean in 10 days or so; see the Weather Xtreme video for maps, graphics, and more details.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page. The Beach Forecast is partially underwritten by the support of Brett/Robinson Vacation Rentals in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. Click here to see Brett/Robinson’s Hot Deals now!

WEATHER BRAINS: Don’t forget you can listen to our weekly 90 minute netcast anytime on the web, or on iTunes. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including our meteorologists here at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on all of the major social networks…

Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and the rest of his weather team, visit Alabama Wx.