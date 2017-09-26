On this day in Alabama history: Drive-By Truckers appeared on PBS

September 26, 2008

The Drive-By Truckers performed on the long-running PBS music program “Austin City Limits.” Co-founded by Muscle Shoals natives Patterson Hood and Mike Cooley, the Drive-By Truckers are a Southern rock band renowned for their earnest songwriting and robust three-guitar musical style. The band has produced 12 studio albums, including the popular “Southern Rock Opera” and “English Oceans,” but is best known for its raucous live shows and relentless touring schedule, which often includes more than 150 shows per year. From 2001 to 2007, the band also included Green Hill native and Grammy Award winner Jason Isbell, who penned several of the group’s most iconic songs.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

Photograph of the Drive-By Truckers, June‎ ‎26‎, ‎2013. (Soletron, Flickr) Photograph of the Drive-By Truckers, May 5, 2010. (Jester Jay Goldman, Flickr) Photograph of the Drive-By Truckers, May 15, 2010. (Jester Jay Goldman, Flickr)

