James Spann: No rain for Alabama anytime soon

James Spann: Hot day in Alabama, but cooler air is on its way from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

STILL LIKE SUMMER TODAY: We are forecasting a high of 90 degrees today; that is 9 degrees above average for Sept. 27 and within 4 degrees of the record high for Sept. 27, 94 degrees, set in 1998. The air remains dry and the sky will be mostly sunny with only a flat field of cumulus clouds this afternoon.

TOMORROW THROUGH THE WEEKEND: The weather stays dry with sunny days and fair nights, and we expect a gradual cooling trend. The high will be in the mid 80s tomorrow, followed by low 80s Friday, and afternoon temperatures will peak close to 80 degrees over the weekend. Lows by the weekend will be in the low 60s, with 50s for cooler pockets.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: We’ll have perfect weather conditions for the high school games Friday night — clear, with temperatures falling from 79 at kickoff into the upper 60s by the fourth quarter.

Auburn hosts Mississippi State Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium (5 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be clear, with temperatures falling from 78 degrees at the start of the game to near 68 by the final whistle.

Alabama will host the Ole Miss Rebels Saturday night in Tuscaloosa (8 p.m. kickoff). With a clear sky, temperatures will fall from near 78 at kickoff into the upper 60s by the fourth quarter.

NEXT WEEK: Global model data suggests our weather will stay rain-free through the week, with highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in the 60s. And we are still seeing signs of potential tropical “mischief” in the southern Gulf of Mexico in about seven to 10 days, but the upper air pattern suggests that would drift westward toward Mexico for now. Of course, this is just speculation at this point.

TROPICS: Hurricane Lee remains far from land in the Central Atlantic with sustained winds of 110 mph. It will ultimately move northeast over open water. Tropical Storm Maria is east of the North Carolina Outer Banks, but will turn out to sea within 24 hours. The rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute netcast anytime on the web, or on iTunes. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on all of the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his weather team, visit Alabama Wx.