James Spann: Gradual cool trend ahead for Alabama; dry through next week

LAST 90 OF THE YEAR? With a strong September sun, Birmingham has reached 90 degrees this afternoon; that is nine degrees above average for September 27, and within 4 degrees of the record high for September 27, 94 degrees set in 1998. I do believe there is a good chance this will be our last 90 degree day until next summer. No guarantee, but a good chance.

TOMORROW THROUGH THE WEEKEND: A cooling trend headlines the forecast; we rise into the mid 80s tomorrow, low 80s Friday, and then highs over the weekend will be close to 80 degrees. Many communities have a decent chance of dropping into the upper 50s early Saturday and Sunday morning. The air stays dry, so the sky will remain sunny during the day and clear at night.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: Perfect weather conditions for the high school games Friday night; clear with temperatures falling from 79 at kickoff, into the upper 60s by the fourth quarter.

Auburn hosts Mississippi State Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium (5:00p CT kickoff)… the sky will be clear with temperatures falling from 78 degrees at the start of the game, to near 68 by the final whistle.

Alabama will host the Ole Miss Rebels Saturday night in Tuscaloosa (8:00p CT kickoff)… with a clear sky, temperatures will fall from near 78 at kickoff, into the upper 60s by the fourth quarter.

NEXT WEEK: The long dry spell continues. Sunny days, fair nights with highs in the low 80s and lows in the 60s. Our last rain at Birmingham was on September 19, when 0.06″ was reported at the airport. So, looks like we will go at least 16 consecutive days with no measurable rain, if the forecast verifies. And, remember late September and October is our driest period of the year, so a streak like this is not unusual, and not necessarily a sign another drought is beginning.

TROPICS: Hurricanes Lee and Maria are moving east/northeast, out to sea. NHC is monitoring a disturbance over the Northwest Caribbean; for now giving it a low chance (20 percent) of development over the next five days. We also note global models continue to show potential for a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico 7-10 days from now. See the Weather Xtreme video for maps, graphics, and more details.

