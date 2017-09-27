On this day in Alabama history: World War I ace William Badham was born in Birmingham

September 27, 1895

World War I aviator William Badham was born in Birmingham. Badham became one of only four Americans during World War I to earn the title of “Ace,” after he shot down five German planes. For his service, Badham received two Silver Stars and a Distinguished Service Cross. Badham’s brother, Henry Badham Jr., was also an aviator during the war and founded the Birmingham Aero Club, which became the 106th Observation Squadron of the Alabama National Guard. Both brothers served in the U.S. Army Air Forces again during World War II, with Henry receiving a Bronze Star for his service.

(Photograph and information courtesy of Thomas E. Badham)

