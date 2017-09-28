Alabama, Auburn coming off conference wins as both host Mississippi teams

A border war happens this week in the Southeastern Conference with skirmishes in Tuscaloosa and on the Plains. Alabama hosts Ole Miss and Auburn entertains Mississippi State on Saturday in a doubleheader on ESPN.

After a loss to Clemson and an unimpressive victory over Mercer, the Tigers routed Missouri 51-14. Coach Gus Malzahn hopes his 13th-ranked team can build on that confident showing while entertaining the Bulldogs at 5 p.m.

“Our defense has been playing at an extremely high level … really establishing themselves as one of the better defenses,” he said. “Our offense for the first time actually played well on the run game and the pass game. We’ve got to keep building on that thing.

“The teams that have a chance to win championships in this league are the teams that can figure out a way to get a little bit better each week,” Malzahn continued. “That’s the challenge I’ve put on our coaches and our players – find a way as a team to improve, even if it’s just a little bit, each week. If we can do that, we have a chance.”

The Crimson Tide closes the ESPN twin bill a week after blasting Vanderbilt 59-0. But don’t think the nation’s No. 1 team is about to relax, not when they’re facing the Rebels at 8 p.m.

“That’s with any team, especially with (coach Nick) Saban,” senior defensive back Anthony Averett said. “He (drills) that in our head regardless of how bad we beat a team. Next week, the team we’re playing is going to give us their best shot regardless of who we played.

“We’ve got to come ready. It’s the SEC so you’ve got to be ready for anything.”

The Rebels were the last team to beat Alabama in Tuscaloosa, 43-37 in September 2015.

In other college action:

Albany State at Miles: The Golden Bears (2-2) continue their tour through the Eastern Division of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference with a 6 p.m. kickoff with the Golden Rams. The Bears’ victories have come against Morehouse and Fort Valley State.

Jacksonville State at Tennessee Tech: After a convincing 31-10 win over a top-25 foe, Jacksonville State is once again in the Top 5 in both major Football Championship Subdivision polls. The Gamecocks (2-1) are No. 5 in both the STATS FCS Top 25 and in the FCS Coaches Poll. Kickoff in Cookeville, Tennessee, is at 6 p.m.

North Alabama at West Georgia: The Lions have sandwiched a win between a pair of losses so far this season. They’ll look to give winning its turn at 1 p.m. Central in Carrollton, Georgia.

Shorter at West Alabama: The Tigers (3-1) lead this series 5-0. They’ll look to extend that streak at 6 p.m.

South Alabama at Louisiana Tech: The Jaguars (1-3) fell by six to Idaho in their last outing. Kickoff in Rushton, Louisiana, is at 7 p.m.

Troy at LSU: A pair of 3-1 teams meet at 6 p.m. Saturday on ESPNU. But the homestanding Tigers are the No. 22 team in the country.

The Citadel at Samford: The Bulldogs have lost their past two games after winning their first two. They’ll look to get on the right track with their 2 p.m. meeting on ESPN3.

Tuskegee vs. Morehouse (82nd Annual Tuskegee-Morehouse Classic): The Golden Tigers have alternated wins and losses through four games. They’ll face their SIAC foe in Columbus, Georgia, at 1 p.m. Central.

Trinity (Texas) at Birmingham-Southern: The Panthers followed their opening win with a pair of losses. Kickoff for their second home game of the season is at noon.

Huntingdon at Brevard: The Hawks (3-1) aim to extend their three-game winning streak at noon Central.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Alabama A&M: The Bulldogs notched their first win, blowing out Texas Southern last week. They’ll bid for win No. 2 at 2 p.m. at Louis Crews Stadium.

Alabama State: The Hornets (0-4) are off this week before hosting Alcorn State at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5.

UAB: The Blazers are idle before hosting Louisiana Tech on Oct. 7 for homecoming.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Class 7A: Central-Phenix City, ranked No. 1 in the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association poll, hosts Opelika, which is just outside the top 10 in Class 6A.

Class 6A: Shades Valley travels to Pinson Valley in what could be the best game in Jefferson County.

Class 5A: Wetumpka is on the road at Greenville, which knocked off defending 5A champ Beauregard in Week 1 and now faces a Wetumpka team averaging more than 50 points per game.

Class 4A: Leeds, the top team in Class 4A, is at home to Piedmont, the No. 2 squad in Class 3A.

Class 3A: Colbert County hosts Class 4A No. 7 Deshler.

Class 2A: No. 1 Fyffe welcomes undefeated Plainview.

Class 1A: No. 10 Wadley entertains 3A Beulah.

AISA: No. 7 Lee-Scott Academy heads to Fort Dale.