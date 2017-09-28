On this day in Alabama history: Maj. Gen. Oliver Dillard, first black grad of War College, was born

September 28, 1926

Maj. Gen. Oliver Dillard was born in Margaret. A former student at Tuskegee Institute, Dillard became the first black graduate of the National War College and the fifth black officer in the U.S. Army to be entitled to display a flag indicating his rank. He served as deputy chief of staff, Intelligence, for both the U.S. Army Forces Command and U.S. Army Europe. Throughout his 34-year career, Dillard received many decorations and awards, including two Distinguished Service Medals, a Silver Star and three Legion of Merits. Dillard was inducted into the Army Military Intelligence Hall of Fame and the Alabama Military Hall of Honor.

Read more at Bhamwiki.

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.