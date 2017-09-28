James Spann: Dry pattern continues in Alabama with gradual cooling trend

James Spann says football weather will arrive in time for football in Alabama this weekend from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

LAST 90 DEGREE DAY? Yesterday’s official high in Birmingham was 91 degrees… we have to wonder if that will be the last 90 we see until next summer. Understand we will have lots of warm days in October with highs in the 80s, but highs over 90 look pretty doubtful from here on. We do note 90 degree heat has been recorded as late as October 19 at Birmingham.

The sky will remain mostly sunny; today’s high will be in the mid 80s; expect a high tomorrow in the 81-84 degree range for most. The average high for these two days is 81 (based on data for Birmingham).

THE WEEKEND: Sunny weather continues Saturday and Sunday with highs mostly in the low 80s and lows down around 60. Cooler pockets will be in the 50s.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: Perfect weather conditions for the high school games tomorrow night; clear with temperatures falling from 79 at kickoff, into the upper 60s by the fourth quarter.

Auburn hosts Mississippi State Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium (5:00p CT kickoff)… the sky will be clear with temperatures falling from 78 degrees at the start of the game, to near 68 by the final whistle.

Alabama will host the Ole Miss Rebels Saturday night in Tuscaloosa (8:00p CT kickoff)… with a clear sky, temperatures will fall from near 78 at kickoff, into the upper 60s by the fourth quarter.

NEXT WEEK: The pattern continues to look rather dry, although the GFS hints at some moisture return Tuesday. We might consider mentioning the chance of a few scattered showers then, otherwise very little rain next week with highs in the 80s.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Maria and Hurricane Lee, in the Atlantic, are moving east/northeast away from land. A disturbance near Cuba has a medium chance of development over the next five days; one way or another it should bring rain to parts of the Florida Peninsula (not the Panhandle) in coming days.

Global models continue to hint at more tropical development over the Southeast Gulf of Mexico or the Northwest Caribbean in 7-10 days; just an idea that is on the able and we can’t be more specific this far out.

