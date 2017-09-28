James Spann: Dry through Sunday; not as warm in Alabama this weekend

DRY DAYS: Today is the ninth consecutive day with no rain at Birmingham; the sky is sunny and temperatures are mostly in the upper 80s; a little above forecast highs.

The weather will stay dry tomorrow through Sunday with mostly sunny days, fair nights, and a gradual cooling trend. We project highs in the 82-85 degree range tomorrow, followed by low 80s Saturday and Sunday. Early morning lows will drop into the upper 50s and low 60s over the weekend.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: Perfect weather conditions for the high school games tomorrow night; clear with temperatures falling from 79 at kickoff, into the upper 60s by the fourth quarter.

Auburn hosts Mississippi State Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium (5:00p CT kickoff)… the sky will be clear with temperatures falling from 78 degrees at the start of the game, to near 68 by the final whistle.

Alabama will host the Ole Miss Rebels Saturday night in Tuscaloosa (8:00p CT kickoff)… with a clear sky, temperatures will fall from near 78 at kickoff, into the upper 60s by the fourth quarter.

NEXT WEEK: There is a chance some moisture will creep into Alabama from the east early in the week, but for the moment we will leave the forecast dry Monday through Friday with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s. The moisture availability Monday and Tuesday will depend on a tropical wave that should lift northward along the Atlantic coast of the Florida Peninsula in coming days. For now it looks like the deeper moisture will be east of our state.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Maria and Hurricane Lee are in the Atlantic and moving away from the U.S. A disturbance is near Cuba, Invest 99L, and will be lifting northward toward the Florida Peninsula in coming days; NHC gives it a 50 percent chance of developing during the next five days. One way or another, the main impact will be rain on parts of Central and South Florida.

And, out in the medium range, global models continue to hint at some type of tropical development in the Southeast Gulf of Mexico, or the Northwest Caribbean in 7 to 10 days. The pattern favors this, but way too early to know any specifics. Just something to watch for now.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page. The Beach Forecast is partially underwritten by the support of Brett/Robinson Vacation Rentals in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. Click here to see Brett/Robinson’s Hot Deals now!

WEATHER BRAINS: Don’t forget you can listen to our weekly 90 minute netcast anytime on the web, or on iTunes. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including our meteorologists here at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on all of the major social networks…

Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his weather team, visit Alabama Wx.