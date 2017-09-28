Plan your fall weekend around TenSixtyFive, Magic City Fashion Week, Fiesta and Tickled Pink in Can’t Miss Alabama

Invite a friend to attend a fantastic fall event.

Music is all around at TenSixyFive Sept 29-Oct. 1 in Mobile. The three-day event will showcase local, regional and national bands. Click here for the schedule. Grab food at any local bar or restaurant. The free event is located on Dauphin Street between South Scott and Royal streets.

Music is all around at TenSixyFive Sept 29-Oct. 1 in Mobile.. (Contributed) Music is all around at TenSixyFive Sept 29-Oct. 1 in Mobile.. (Contributed) Music is all around at TenSixyFive Sept 29-Oct. 1 in Mobile.. (Contributed) Music is all around at TenSixyFive Sept 29-Oct. 1 in Mobile.. (Contributed)

Follow TenSixyFive on Facebook. For more information, call 251-442-8127 or email [email protected].

Music is all around at TenSixyFive Sept 29-Oct. 1 in Mobile.. (Contributed) Music is all around at TenSixyFive Sept 29-Oct. 1 in Mobile.. (Contributed) Music is all around at TenSixyFive Sept 29-Oct. 1 in Mobile.. (Contributed) Music is all around at TenSixyFive Sept 29-Oct. 1 in Mobile.. (Contributed)

TenSixtyFive is located on Dauphin Street between South Scott and Royal streets.

Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy live music, barbecue, arts and crafts, and kid’s activities at the Bluegrass Festival Saturday, Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Titus. Proceeds will go toward restoration projects at the Titus Community Center (TCC). Adult tickets are $5 and children under age 12 are free. TCC is located at 5879 Titus Road. For more details, call 334-301-4319 or 334-478-4289. Follow the event on Facebook.

Experience Fiesta’s 15th anniversary celebration this weekend. Fiesta’s theme is “A Celebration of Generations” based on quinceañera, which means 15th year. Among Latin Americans, the 15th year is one of the most highly celebrated community and family traditions throughout their culture. Fiesta representatives will explain cultural lifestyles of more than 20 Latin American countries. Learn more about Hispanic heritage at the health and wellness, community, family and cultural villages.

The Fiesta festival in Birmingham’s Linn Park celebrated the culture, food, music, art, styles and people of about 20 diverse Spanish-speaking countries. (Teresa Zúñiga Odom/Alabama NewsCenter) The Fiesta festival in Birmingham’s Linn Park celebrated the culture, food, music, art, styles and people of about 20 diverse Spanish-speaking countries. (Teresa Zúñiga Odom/Alabama NewsCenter)

Admission is $8 in advance, $15 at the gate, and age 12 and under are free. Storytelling, wrestling exhibitions, music, dance, performing arts and visual arts, soccer and children’s activities will entertain you. See the unveiling of the 15th anniversary logo. The Fiesta board will award a $6,500 scholarship to five recipients and three runner-up recipients.

The Fiesta festival in Birmingham’s Linn Park celebrated the culture, food, music, art, styles and people of about 20 diverse Spanish-speaking countries. (Shirley Jackson/Alabama NewsCenter) The Fiesta festival in Birmingham’s Linn Park celebrated the culture, food, music, art, styles and people of about 20 diverse Spanish-speaking countries. (Shirley Jackson/Alabama NewsCenter) The Fiesta festival in Birmingham’s Linn Park celebrated the culture, food, music, art, styles and people of about 20 diverse Spanish-speaking countries. (Shirley Jackson/Alabama NewsCenter) The Fiesta festival in Birmingham’s Linn Park celebrated the culture, food, music, art, styles and people of about 20 diverse Spanish-speaking countries. (Shirley Jackson/Alabama NewsCenter) The Fiesta festival in Birmingham’s Linn Park celebrated the culture, food, music, art, styles and people of about 20 diverse Spanish-speaking countries. (Shirley Jackson/Alabama NewsCenter) The Fiesta festival in Birmingham’s Linn Park celebrated the culture, food, music, art, styles and people of about 20 diverse Spanish-speaking countries. (Shirley Jackson/Alabama NewsCenter) The Fiesta festival in Birmingham’s Linn Park celebrated the culture, food, music, art, styles and people of about 20 diverse Spanish-speaking countries. (Shirley Jackson/Alabama NewsCenter)

Fiesta is Saturday, Sept. 30 from noon to 8 p.m. Go here for ticket information and directions.

Magic City Fashion Week (MCFW) is a great way to kick off the fall weekend with a splash of yellow. The fundraiser will feature the latest in fashion trends, art and more. Admission is $40, which includes hors d’oeuvres and two drink tickets. MFCW is Sunday, Oct. 1 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 2201 2nd Ave. N. in downtown Birmingham. To purchase a ticket, follow this link. Visit the website for more information.

Irondale’s Whistle Stop Festival is the place to be Saturday, Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The festival will include live music, food, arts and crafts, fireworks, carnival games and more. Click here for the complete schedule.

Irondale’s Whistle Stop Festival is the place to be Saturday, Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Irondale’s Whistle Stop Festival is the place to be Saturday, Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Irondale’s Whistle Stop Festival is the place to be Saturday, Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Irondale’s Whistle Stop Festival is the place to be Saturday, Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Irondale’s Whistle Stop Festival is the place to be Saturday, Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Irondale’s Whistle Stop Festival is the place to be Saturday, Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The route for the Whistle Stop Festival is on 20th Street South, 4th Avenue South to 1st Avenue South and extends a block east and west on 2nd Avenue South and 1st Avenue South. Admission is free. For more information, call 205-617-8247.

Listeners of all ages will enjoy the Jazz in the Park concert series Sunday, Oct. 1 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Alabaster Municipal Complex. The series is traveling across the state featuring a variety of concerts. Pedro Moore and Project Grand Slam are the featured musicians for the event. Admission is free. Click here for the complete schedule. Call 205-616-1735 or visit magiccitysmoothjazz.com/. Follow Jazz in the Park on Facebook for inclement weather and other notifications.

The 3rd annual Tickled Pink Women’s Expo is kicking off Breast Cancer Awareness Month Friday, Sept. 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Entertainment includes beauty tips, fitness tips, food and more. Proceeds will go to the Joy to Life Foundation, which provides free cancer screenings and limited grants across the state. Tickets are $10, or $8 with a valid military ID.

The annual Tickled Pink Women’s Expo kicking off Breast Cancer Awareness Month is Friday, Sept. 29. (Contributed) The annual Tickled Pink Women’s Expo kicking off Breast Cancer Awareness Month is Friday, Sept. 29. (Contributed)

For more information about the Tickled Pink Women’s Expo, go to alabamanews.net. The event is located at the Montgomery Multiplex at Cramton Bowl at 220 Hall St. in Montgomery.

Enjoy beer and barbecue at Porktoberque Sept. 29-Oct. 1 in Dothan. Car shows, polka dancing, barbecue cook-off competition, children’s activities and live music are among the many events planned. For the complete lineup, go here. Follow Porktoberque on Facebook. For more details, call 334-699-1475 or visit www.porktoberque.com.