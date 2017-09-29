James Spann: Dry, pleasant weekend ahead for Alabama

James Spann: Alabama stays dry, cools off a bit from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

COMFORTABLE MORNING: Cooler pockets are in the 50s early this morning across Alabama. Some temperatures just before sunrise:

Russellville — 55

Fort Payne — 57

Valley Head — 57

Meridianville — 57

Cullman — 59

Haleyville — 59

Scottsboro — 59

Today will be sunny with a high in the low 80s in most spots this afternoon, right at seasonal averages (today’s average high at Birmingham is 81).

THE WEEKEND: A dry pattern continues with sunny days and clear, pleasant nights. Highs in the low 80s; lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: We’ll have perfect weather conditions for the high school games tonight — clear, with temperatures falling from 79 at kickoff into the upper 60s by the fourth quarter.

Auburn hosts Mississippi State Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium (5 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be clear, with temperatures falling from 78 degrees at the start of the game to near 68 by the final whistle.

Alabama will host the Ole Miss Rebels Saturday night in Tuscaloosa (8 p.m. kickoff). With a clear sky, temperatures will fall from near 78 at kickoff into the upper 60s by the fourth quarter.

NEXT WEEK: I just don’t see any need to mention rain next week; some global model runs hinted at some moisture moving in from the east Monday or Tuesday, but that idea is pretty much off the board for now. We will keep a dry forecast going with highs in the low 80s and lows mostly in the low 60s.

Today is the 10th consecutive day with no rain at Birmingham, and the dry spell could very well extend 10 more days — not unusual, since this is the driest time of the year in Alabama.

RAIN UPDATE: Birmingham’s rain total since Jan. 1 is 58.04 inches — 17.33 inches above average. Other rain totals so far this year include:

Montgomery — 60.85 inches

Tuscaloosa — 49.92 inches

Anniston — 48.28 inches

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Maria and Hurricane Lee are moving out to sea, away from the United States. Closer in, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring a disturbance near the southern tip of Florida that has some chance of slow development in coming days; one way or another, the main effect will be an increased chance of rain for the east coast of Florida. It should not have any impact on Alabama.

Global models continue to suggest potential for other development in that same region in seven to 10 days, but no evidence for now it will affect Alabama.

