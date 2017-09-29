Ole Hickory’s banana pudding among 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die

Barbecue joints make some of the best banana puddings.

Why is that?

Is it because any place that understands low and slow is the best way to cook meat is also not going to get too hasty making pudding?

That is certainly the case at Ole Hickory BBQ near Huntsville.

Classic banana pudding at Ole Hickory BBQ is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

From the hot custard poured on top of fresh-cut bananas and vanilla wafers to the toasted meringue that sits on top, this is banana pudding made the way grandmamma did it. No instant stuff here.

It’s that kind of careful attention that earned the dessert a spot on the Alabama Tourism Department’s list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die.