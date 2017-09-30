Recipe: Jala Jala Chocolate Chocolate Ganache Cake with Fresa Fire Strawberry Jalapeño Jelly filling

How do you top a chocolate ganache cake? Well, you don’t, but you can fill it.

For an original twist, you can fill you cake with Jala Jala Fresa Fire Strawberry Jalapeño Jelly. It adds a nice, sweet and fruity heat that pairs perfectly with chocolate.

Makes 1 Chocolate Chocolate Ganache Cake

Ingredients:

2 ¼ cups flour

2 scant teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

4 ounces semi-sweet chocolate

¾ cup cocoa

2 cups boiling water

1 cup unsalted butter, at room temp

1 ½ cup sugar

4 eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

8 ounces semi-sweet chocolate

¾ cup heavy cream

1 cup Jala Jala Fresa Fire Strawberry Jalapeño Jelly

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350°. Sift the flour, baking powder, and salt together and set aside. Place 4 ounces of semi-sweet chocolate and cocoa in a bowl and pour in the boiling water. Stir until all the chocolate is melted. Set aside. Cream together the butter and sugar until fluffy, about 3 to 5 minutes. Beat in the eggs, one at a time and the vanilla extract. Alternate mixing in the dry ingredients and the melted chocolate mixture. Do not overmix. Pour batter in two 9-inch pans and bake for about 20 to 25 minutes. To make the ganache, pour the cream into a saucepan or double boiler over medium heat and stir in the 8 ounces of semi-sweet chocolate. Whisk until smooth and shiny. When the cakes are done and cooled, invert one on to a plate and spread the Jala Jala Fresa Fire Strawberry Jalapeño Jelly over it. It seems easier to spread the jelly over the “bottom” of the cake since it is always flat. Place the other cake layer on top and pour the ganache over the whole thing. Let set, serve and “know the glow.”

