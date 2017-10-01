On this day in Alabama history: ‘Wild Child’ Butler was born in Autaugaville

October 1, 1936

Blues musician and vocalist George “Wild Child” Butler was born in Autaugaville. Characterized by his harmonica and baritone vocals dubbed “the swamp sound,” Butler became a noted performer on the American blues circuit, performing in popular destinations in Chicago, Houston and New Orleans. Butler produced several albums throughout his life, including his 1969 Mercury Records album “Keep on Doing What You’re Doing,” which featured his signature song, “Gravy Child.” Butler remained true to his rootsy sound and remained a popular performer throughout his life, but never achieved commercial success.

