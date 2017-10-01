On this day in Alabama history: ‘Wild Child’ Butler was born in Autaugaville

By Graydon Rust
Alabama 200

On this day in Alabama history: ‘Wild Child’ Butler was born in Autaugaville
George "Wild Child" Butler (1936-2005) grew up in Autaugaville and began playing the harmonica at a young age. He recorded blues songs in Montgomery in the early-1960s and in 1966 relocated to Chicago, where he soon gained recognition for his musical abilities. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, Alabama Music Hall of Fame)

October 1, 1936

Blues musician and vocalist George “Wild Child” Butler was born in Autaugaville. Characterized by his harmonica and baritone vocals dubbed “the swamp sound,” Butler became a noted performer on the American blues circuit, performing in popular destinations in Chicago, Houston and New Orleans. Butler produced several albums throughout his life, including his 1969 Mercury Records album “Keep on Doing What You’re Doing,” which featured his signature song, “Gravy Child.” Butler remained true to his rootsy sound and remained a popular performer throughout his life, but never achieved commercial success.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.

business

Shoals Area home sales increase by 8 percent in August from 2016

Prev Story
business

Phenix City August home sales increase from 2016

Next Story

Related Stories