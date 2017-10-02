James Spann: Brighter, warmer days ahead for Alabama

RADAR CHECK: We have a few sprinkles across Alabama this afternoon, but nothing really significant. We have more clouds than sun, and temperatures are mostly in the 70s. A few spots are only in the 60s over the northern counties of the state.

The sky will become mostly fair tonight.

REST OF THE WEEK: The weather will be warmer and drier as an upper ridge strengthens. Expect mostly sunny days and fair nights tomorrow through Friday with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 60s. Cooler spots could see upper 50s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The forecast gets a little more complex as the morning run (12Z) of the Global Forecast System suggests a tropical low could lift northward out of the Gulf of Mexico, bringing some risk of showers Saturday and a more widespread rain event Sunday. However, the more reliable European global model (the ECMWF) presents a different idea, showing the tropical low over Apalachee Bay Sunday, which would keep Alabama on the dry side. Accordingly, we will keep the weekend forecast dry for now, but we will need to keep an eye on developments over the Gulf late this week. Highs over the weekend should be in the low to mid 80s.

NEXT WEEK: Still seeing evidence cooler air will invade our state over the later half of next week, but confidence in the forecast beyond five days is low because of uncertainty with the tropical situation.

TROPICS: Tropical storm formation is not expected during the next 48 hours, but we will be watching the Gulf for the potential for development late this week and over the weekend. It is just too early to know if there will be any impact in Alabama.

