Bama travels to Aggieland, Tigers host Ole Miss and UAB has homecoming

Two SEC opponents. Two SEC blowouts. Time to kick back and relax.

You have got to be kidding.

Alabama coach Nick Saban made it clear this week that guarding against overconfidence is a shared responsibility after his Crimson Tide outscored Vanderbilt and Ole Miss by a combined 125-3.

“I think it’s an individual thing, it’s a leader thing, it’s a coach thing,” he said this week. “It’s everybody understanding the challenges that we have and how we want to move forward. You can’t look back. (The prior victories) won’t have any impact on the next game. We need to move on and everybody needs to get psychologically and physically ready to execute and play winning football in the next game.”

That next game is a 6:15 kickoff Saturday in College Station, Texas, against Texas A&M on ESPN.

Across the state, Auburn could also be tempted to look down the road. The Tigers trounced Mississippi State 49-10 last week, and Saturday at 11 a.m. face an Ole Miss squad Alabama blasted 66-3.

“Each week is unique,” coach Gus Malzahn said. “Especially nowadays, you can’t take anything for granted. We talk about that with our players. Our leaders understand that. You can turn on the film and you can see they’re a talented team. They’re very scary on offense with their receivers and their quarterback throwing the ball down the field. Defensively, they run to the football so … you can’t buy into what last week was, not in this league.”

UAB returns to action facing Louisiana Tech at 3 p.m. at Legion Field.

“Obviously the days of thinking your homecoming opponent is an easy game are over,” coach Bill Clark said. “Basically, you pick the dates on the calendar and it turns out how it is.

“This is a big week for us, a conference game, we get back home and we’re doing some special things with Children’s Harbor,” he continued. “We’re really excited about our uniforms and there is going to be some really neat announcements going on.”

A post shared by UAB Football (@uab_fb) on Oct 2, 2017 at 11:05am PDT

Blazer players will forgo wearing their names on their jerseys in favor of displaying the names of patients at Children’s Harbor, the family services center of Children’s of Alabama hospital.

A post shared by UAB Football (@uab_fb) on Oct 4, 2017 at 10:29am PDT

In other college action:

South Alabama at Troy (Wednesday): The Trojans were the talk of the football world last week. Following its thrilling 24-21 victory at then-No. 22 LSU, Troy was named the Football Writers Association National Team of the Week for the first time in program history. The win snapped LSU’s 49-game home nonconference winning streak, which dated back to 2000. Coach Neal Brown has a few extra days to get his 4-1 squad back down to Earth before hosting South Alabama at 7 p.m. on Oct. 10 on ESPN2. The Jaguars are 1-4.

Alcorn State at Alabama State: The Hornets (0-4) are coming off a bye week to host the Southwest Athletic Conference’s other ASU at 6:30 p.m. tonight, Oct. 5.

Alabama A&M at Southern: The Bulldogs opened the season with three losses but are 2-0 since starting the SWAC portion of their schedule. Next up is a 6 p.m. Saturday date in Baton Rouge.

Miles at Central State: The Golden Bears (2-3) hit the road to Wilberforce, Ohio, for a noon matchup in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

Jacksonville State at Austin Peay: The Gamecocks (3-1, 1-0 Ohio Valley Conference) extended the longest active conference win streak in Division I football to 25 games last week in their OVC opener. JSU, which climbed one spot to No. 4 in the FCS Coaches Poll and the STATS FCS Top 25, faces the Governors at 4 p.m. in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Florida Tech at North Alabama: The Lions (1-3) welcome the Panthers for a 6 p.m. kickoff for homecoming in Florence.

West Alabama at Delta State: An 8-point Week 2 loss to FCS Samford is the only blemish on the schedule of the 4-1 Tigers. Kickoff in Cleveland, Mississippi, is at 6 p.m.

Samford at VMI: The Bulldogs (3-2) are heading to Lexington, Virginia, for their 12:30 p.m. kickoff. Samford is No. 20 in the two FCS polls.

Tuskegee vs. Morehouse (82nd Annual Tuskegee-Morehouse Classic): The Golden Tigers are 3-2 after outlasting Lane in their last outing. They’ll face their SIAC foe in Columbus, Georgia, at 1 p.m. Central.

Birmingham-Southern at Hendrix: September was not kind to the Panthers as they followed a season-opening win with three losses. They’ll try to scare up a victory to begin October play in Conway, Arkansas, at 1 p.m.

Averett at Huntingdon: The Hawks (4-1) have been flying high after an initial setback. They face the Cougars at 1 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOLS

7A: Thompson, ranked No. 3 and garnering a first-place vote in the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association poll, is hosting Vestavia Hills.

A post shared by kk (@kgloverr) on Oct 4, 2017 at 8:31am PDT

6A: Clay-Chalkville welcomes Gardendale.

5A: St. Clair County, which is just outside the top 10, travels to No. 1 Briarwood Christian.

4A: No. 6 Deshler hosts No. 2 Rogers.

3A: No. 3 Gordo heads to No. 7 Oakman.

2A: No. 1 Fyffe entertains Sand Rock, which could move into the top 10 with a win.

1A: No. 4 Houston County visits No. 1 Brantley.

AISA: South Choctaw is at Patrician in a battle for region supremacy, not to mention a rivalry game.