On this day in Alabama history: Hollywood Walk of Fame inducts band Alabama

October 6, 1998

The band Alabama was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Originally from Fort Payne, the group launched onto the national country music scene in 1980 with their hit single “My Home’s in Alabama.” In terms of length of career, record sales and awards, Alabama went on to become the most successful band in country music history. Over their career, they recorded 42 Billboard Country Music No. 1 singles, sold more than 73 million albums and won more than 150 industry awards. Alabama was inducted into the Alabama Music Hall of Fame in 1993 and the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2005.

The debut of the “Alabama: Song of the South” exhibition at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in August 2016 in Nashville. Bronze statues of the members of the music group Alabama greet visitors to the city park in Fort Payne, DeKalb County, the band’s hometown. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Alabama Tourism Department)

