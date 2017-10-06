On this day in Alabama history: Hollywood Walk of Fame inducts band Alabama

October 6, 1998
The band Alabama was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Originally from Fort Payne, the group launched onto the national country music scene in 1980 with their hit single “My Home’s in Alabama.” In terms of length of career, record sales and awards, Alabama went on to become the most successful band in country music history. Over their career, they recorded 42 Billboard Country Music No. 1 singles, sold more than 73 million albums and won more than 150 industry awards. Alabama was inducted into the Alabama Music Hall of Fame in 1993 and the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2005.
