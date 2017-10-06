Governor Ivey urges Alabama to prepare for Nate

With Tropical Storm Nate headed toward the Gulf Coast this weekend, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey urged those in the state to be prepared.

According to current predictions, Tropical Storm Nate is expected to strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall early Sunday. The most recent track shows it moving into Mobile around 3 a.m. Sunday and passing through the state during the day. Potentially damaging winds can be expected.

At a 2 p.m. news conference in Montgomery today, Ivey and other state officials urged all Alabamians to take Tropical Storm Nate seriously. Everyone needs to have an emergency plan in place and heed warnings from their local officials, she said.

“This threat from Tropical Storm Nate is indeed real,” said Ivey, who declared a state of emergency that took effect at 7 a.m. today. “Please do all you can to protect yourself, your families and your property.

“The state and its partners are ready,” she said. “I urge you to be ready, too.”

State Meteorologist Jim Stefkovich said Alabama is in line for a “direct hit. I’m pretty confident any shift that occurs keeps Alabama on the east side of the storm, which is the most dangerous.”

Alabama EMA Director Brian Hastings urged people to be prepared, from filling their vehicle gas tanks to stocking up on batteries to making sure they have their medicines.

Alabama Power is on alert and will continue to monitor the storm throughout the weekend. The company said the safety of customers and employees is the top priority.