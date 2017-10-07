On this day in Alabama history: Great Britain divided Florida territory

October 7, 1763

Following its victory over France and Spain in the French and Indian War, Great Britain divided the newly acquired Florida territory into the colonies of East and West Florida through the Royal Proclamation of 1763. The decree set West Florida’s northern boundary at the 31st parallel, which continues to define most of Alabama’s border with Florida today. Spain regained control of the Florida colonies after the American Revolution, but its presence in West Florida remained limited through the Louisiana Purchase of 1803, when Americans began believing that the colony rightfully belonged to them. During the War of 1812, the United States finally occupied the region and assumed control by force.

This 1772 map by British engraver John Lodge shows the colony of West Florida. Originally held by Spain after 1513, it fell under British control in 1763 and was retaken by Spain in 1783. The United States took possession of the colony in 1813. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, photo courtesy of the Library of Congress) Map of west Florida. Map was drawn in 1774, but not published until 1781. (Bernard Romans, Library of Congress Geography and Map Division Washington) Map of east Florida. Map was drawn in 1774, but not published until 1781. (Bernard Romans, Library of Congress Geography and Map Division Washington)

