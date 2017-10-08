Business Alabama publishes 2018 Economic Development Guide

Alabama’s economy is more diverse than ever, thanks to major new developments in industries ranging from agriculture to aerospace and everything in between, according to Business Alabama.

The publication’s new 2018 Economic Development Guide provides an in-depth examination of the important trends and developments that are reshaping the economic landscape of Alabama.

The 96-page guide takes a comprehensive look at significant developments in each of Alabama’s geographic regions, explores what’s taking place in the state’s key industrial sectors and assesses changes in incentives, workforce development and other important topics.

To get a full look at how Alabama’s economy is evolving, check out the 2018 Economic Development Guide.

This item originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.