Alabama Power: More than 147,000 Hurricane Nate outages restored

Alabama Power employees working through the night have reduced outages from Hurricane Nate from almost 156,000 customers statewide to less than 8,500. Most of the remaining outages are in the hard-hit Mobile Division.

Crews began working to restore power safely as soon as conditions allowed after the Category 1 hurricane made landfall near Mobile and swept northward through Alabama on Sunday.

Assisted by crews from 11 other states, Alabama Power linemen, evaluators and support personnel worked through Sunday night and into Monday morning, when power had been restored to more than 147,000 customers. Nate brought high winds, storm surge and torrential rain into south Alabama, where most of the major damages occurred.

Alabama Power updates outages from Hurricane Nate Monday morning from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.