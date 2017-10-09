Alabama Power: 156,000 customers restored after Hurricane Nate

Alabama Power crews continue to make progress, safely restoring power to those who lost electricity when Hurricane Nate swept through Alabama on Sunday. Assisted by crews from 11 other states, company crews have reduced outages from nearly 156,000 customers statewide to fewer than 3,000. Most of those – about 2,500 – are in the Mobile Division, with 360 in Eastern and fewer than 40 in Birmingham.

Crews began to restore power in the storm’s wake as soon as conditions allowed for them to safely work. They will continue on that mission until all customers who can receive power have it.

Alabama Power crews are working on remaining Hurricane Nate outages from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.