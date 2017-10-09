On this day in Alabama history: James ‘Big Jim’ Folsom was born near Elba

October 9, 1908

Gov. James “Big Jim” Folsom was born near Elba. Known for his large stature and big personality, Folsom served as governor from 1947 to 1951 and from 1955 to 1959, becoming only the second person to hold the position for two full terms. A populist, he advocated for racial equality, women’s rights, legislative reapportionment and constitutional reform, but the state Legislature often blocked his proposals. Folsom unsuccessfully ran for governor again in 1962 and 1966, but corruption scandals and charges of personal excess led to his downfall. In 1993, Folsom’s oldest son, James E. Folsom Jr., became governor after the removal of Gov. Guy Hunt following his conviction on ethics charges.

James “Big Jim” Folsom brandished a mop and a bucket of soap on the campaign trail in 1946 as he promised to clean up Alabama politics if elected governor. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Alabama Department of Archives and History) James E. “Big Jim” Folsom Sr. served two terms as governor of Alabama (1947-51, 1955-59). Running on a populist platform, Folsom backed progressive political and social reforms. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Alabama Department of Archives and History) The family of James “Big Jim” Folsom had grown to include seven children by the time his second term as governor neared its end. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Alabama Department of Archives and History)

