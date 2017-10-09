Every Second Counts: Fire Prevention Week a reminder to stay vigilant, be prepared

In an emergency, seconds count. This week, members of the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service are stressing preparation for Fire Prevention Week. Each fall, they and other fire departments spread awareness on the importance of a properly working smoke detector and having a plan to escape in the event of fire.

This year’s theme is a reminder: ‘Every Second Counts: Plan 2 Ways Out!’ Fire Prevention Week kicked off Sunday and lasts through Saturday, Oct. 14.

Birmingham Fire Chief Charles Gordon talks about the importance of this initiative and why thinking through not one, but two plans of escape, is crucial and could be life-saving.

During Fire Prevention Week, remember, it’s critical to have a plan of escape from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.