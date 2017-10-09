James Spann: Nate leaves pure tropical air mass over Alabama

James Spann says Nate is gone but it has left Alabama with muggy weather from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

AIR YOU CAN WEAR: While Nate is long gone, he left behind a pure tropical air mass over Alabama this morning with dew points in the 70s. More like the middle of July instead of the middle of October. And we have rain showers over parts of east and southeast Alabama at daybreak.

The weather today, tonight and tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and very humid with occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. No severe weather is expected, and rain amounts for most places will be in the one-half-inch to 1-inch range over the next 48 hours. Highs will be in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY: We will mention widely scattered showers Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds; then drier air arrives Thursday and Friday, with a good supply of sunshine both days, lower humidity and cooler nights. Afternoons will stay warm, however, with highs in the low to mid 80s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday will feature a mostly sunny sky with a high in the mid 80s. Pretty much the same thing Sunday, although moisture levels will rise a bit and a few isolated afternoon showers could pop up.

RACE WEEKEND AT TALLADEGA: Look for mostly sunny, warm weather at Talladega Friday and Saturday with highs between 81 and 85 degrees. Sunday will be partly sunny and warm, with a small risk of a shower and a high in the mid 80s.

NEXT WEEK: For now, a decent part of the week looks dry and a bit cooler, with highs in the 70s.

TROPICAL DEPRESSION 17 FORMS: A new tropical depression has formed in the Central Atlantic; good chance it becomes Tropical Storm Ophelia over the next day or two. But it is no threat to land.

The rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet. Hurricane season runs through the end of November.

