James Spann: Wet in Alabama at times through Tuesday

RADAR CHECK: Showers are moving northward across central Alabama in a very moist air mass this afternoon.

Dewpoints are in the 70s, and precipitable water values are over 2 inches; these values are even high for July. We can thank Nate for bringing this pure tropical air mass into the region.

We will forecast occasional showers, and possibly a thunderstorm or two through tomorrow as we remain in this moist environment. For most places, rain amounts will be in the one-half-inch to 1-inch range over the next 36 hours.

WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY: We trend drier beginning Wednesday; the sky will be partly sunny with only isolated showers. The day will be warm with a high in the mid 80s. Then, Thursday and Friday will feature lower humidity and cooler nights with a good supply of sunshine both days. But afternoons will remain warm with highs holding in the 80s. The coolest morning will come early Friday with temperatures down in the 50s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Warm, dry weather continues — partly to mostly sunny both days with highs in the 80s as an upper ridge holds across the Deep South.

RACE WEEKEND AT TALLADEGA: Looks like the weather will be dry at the Superspeedway Thursday through Sunday with warm afternoons and pleasant nights. Highs each day will be in the 80s.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: Expect a clear sky for the high school football games Friday night; temperatures will fall from near 80 at kickoff through the 70s during the games.

Alabama will host the Arkansas Razorbacks Saturday evening (6:15 kickoff) at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. The sky will be mostly fair and the temperature about 82 degrees at kickoff, falling to near 75 by the final whistle.

Auburn travels to Baton Rouge to take on LSU Saturday afternoon (2:30 kickoff). The game will be played under a sunny sky; the temperature will be close to 88 degrees at kickoff, falling back into the low 80s by the fourth quarter.

UAB will host Middle Tennessee at Legion Field in Birmingham Saturday evening (5:30 kickoff). Expect a clear sky with temperatures falling from near 83 at kickoff into the 70s by the second half.

NEXT WEEK: For now the weather looks mostly dry and cooler with highs in the 70s.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Ophelia has formed in the Central Atlantic; it won’t move much this week and is no threat to land. The rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet.

