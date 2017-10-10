James Spann: Drier air arrives in Alabama Thursday/Friday

RADAR CHECK: We have a number of showers and storms on radar this afternoon, mostly over north and west Alabama, ahead of a cold front approaching Memphis.

Away from the showers and storms, we have a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the 80s. The average high for Oct. 10 (for Birmingham) is 77.

Showers and storms this evening will die down later tonight.

TOMORROW THROUGH FRIDAY: Drier air begins to creep into the state tomorrow; any showers will be few and far between. Otherwise the day will be partly sunny with a high in the mid 80s. Then humidity values will be noticeably lower Thursday and Friday, with cooler nights. We expect lows in the 50s early Friday morning, with potential for upper 40s in cooler pockets. But afternoons will stay warm, with highs in the low to mid 80s both days and a sunny sky.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Humidity levels begin to rise, and with a strong upper high overhead, afternoons will feel more like summer. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid 80s.

RACE WEEKEND AT TALLADEGA: Looks like the weather will be dry at the Superspeedway Thursday through Sunday with warm afternoons and pleasant nights. Highs each day will be in the 80s. Humidity levels will be fairly low Thursday and Friday, but they will rise over the weekend.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: Expect a clear sky for the high school football games Friday night; temperatures will fall from near 80 at kickoff through the 70s during the games.

Alabama will host the Arkansas Razorbacks Saturday evening (6:15 kickoff) at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. The sky will be mostly fair and the temperature about 82 degrees at kickoff, falling to near 75 by the final whistle.

Auburn travels to Baton Rouge to take on LSU Saturday afternoon (2:30 kickoff). The game will be played under a sunny sky; the temperature will be close to 88 degrees at kickoff, falling back into the low 80s by the fourth quarter.

UAB will host Middle Tennessee at Legion Field in Birmingham Saturday evening (5:30 kickoff). Expect a clear sky with temperatures falling from near 83 at kickoff into the 70s by the second half.

NEXT WEEK: Another cold front pushes through Monday with potential for a few showers and cooler air. Beyond Monday the weather looks mostly dry with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Ophelia in the Atlantic is expected to become a hurricane within the next 24 hours, but it is no threat to land. The rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute netcast anytime on the web, or on iTunes. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on all of the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.