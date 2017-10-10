James Spann: Tropical air in Alabama; showers, storms remain possible

MUGGY MORNING: Again we are swimming in air featuring dewpoints up in the 70s this morning, all thanks to our friend Nate that blew through here Sunday. Precipitable water values remain over 2 inches, which would be very high even for midsummer. Today will be mostly cloudy with the risk of a few passing showers or thunderstorms; the higher coverage will come this afternoon and early tonight. And we stay warm, with a high in the low to mid 80s today. It will feel more like summer.

TO THE WEST: A cold front is over Arkansas; behind the front the air is much cooler and drier. Denver has snow on the ground this morning, and freeze warnings are up from New Mexico to the Canadian border.

The front could kick off a few showers tomorrow, but an upper ridge stays in place, and the showers should be few and far between. Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with a high in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND: Humidity levels will be considerably lower Thursday and Friday, with sunny days and cooler nights; we drop into the 50s early Friday morning. But afternoons will be warm, with temperatures reaching the low to mid 80s. For now, the weekend looks warm and dry with highs in the mid 80s. Unfortunately humidity levels will be rising over the weekend, making it feel more like summer Saturday and Sunday. We might consider mentioning the risk of a few isolated showers, but for now we will keep the forecast dry.

RACE WEEKEND AT TALLADEGA: Looks like the weather will be dry at the Superspeedway Thursday through Sunday with warm afternoons and pleasant nights. Highs each day will be in the 80s. Humidity levels will be fairly low Thursday and Friday, but they will rise over the weekend.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: Expect a clear sky for the high school football games Friday night; temperatures will fall from near 80 at kickoff through the 70s during the games.

Alabama will host the Arkansas Razorbacks Saturday evening (6:15 kickoff) at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. The sky will be mostly fair and the temperature about 82 degrees at kickoff, falling to near 75 by the final whistle.

Auburn travels to Baton Rouge to take on LSU Saturday afternoon (2:30 kickoff). The game will be played under a sunny sky; the temperature will be close to 88 degrees at kickoff, falling back into the low 80s by the fourth quarter.

UAB will host Middle Tennessee at Legion Field in Birmingham Saturday evening (5:30 kickoff). Expect a clear sky with temperatures falling from near 83 at kickoff into the 70s by the second half.

NEXT WEEK: The ridge weakens, and temperatures come back down to seasonal levels with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. For now much of the week looks dry.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Ophelia is in the Central Atlantic; it is expected to become a hurricane within 36 hours, but it is no threat to any land mass. The rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet.

