Restoration efforts almost complete two days after Hurricane Nate

Alabama Power employees this afternoon had completed restoration efforts to all but about 80 customers in the state who are able to receive power in the wake of Hurricane Nate.

It took the crews less than two days to restore power to almost 156,000 customers after the Category 1 storm struck the Gulf Coast early Sunday and swept north through Alabama before exiting the state. Most of the remaining customers without electricity are in the hard-hit areas of Saraland and Theodore. They are expected to have power by the end of the evening.

Assisted by crews from 11 states, Alabama Power linemen, evaluators and support personnel worked through Sunday night and into Monday morning, when power had been restored to all but about 8,500 customers and most outside crews had returned home.

\Nate brought high winds, storm surge and torrential rain into south Alabama, where most of the major damages occurred. Flooding initially prevented Alabama Power crews from safely repairing many downed lines in the Mobile area.