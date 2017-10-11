On this day in Alabama history: Southern Research received its charter

October 11, 1941

The Southern Research Institute in Birmingham received its charter. Established in 1944 as the first independent scientific research center in the Southeast, the institute employs nearly 500 scientists and engineers working on projects in a variety of areas. Now known as Southern Research, the institute is credited with developing seven FDA-approved cancer treatment drugs, has screened 75 percent of all FDA-approved anti-viral drugs, and is working with NASA to develop the James Webb Space Telescope and to launch manned missions to Mars. The organization was inducted into the Alabama Engineering Hall of Fame in 2005.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

University of Alabama Dean Stewart J. Lloyd, right, conducted the first full-scale study of the potential for a for-profit research institute in the state. He is shown here with geologist Lyman D. Toulmin. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of W.S. Hoole Special Collections Library, The University of Alabama Libraries) Aerial view of Southern Research Institute, December 1953. (Alabama Power Company Archives) Southern Research Institute. (Alabama Power Company Archives) Southern Research Institute. (Alabama Power Company Archives) Tom Martin at a Southern Research luncheon at the Thomas Jefferson Hotel, Nov. 2, 1950. (Alabama Power Company Archives) The Martin Administration Building, c. 1970, named in honor of the organization’s founder and chairman, Tom Martin, now serves as the visitors entrance to the SR campus. The building was designed by Platt Roberts & Co. of Mobile. (Alabama Power Company Archives)

