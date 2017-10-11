James Spann: Cold front pushing through North Alabama

DRIER AIR MOVING IN: It’s not too hard to find the cold front over North Alabama this afternoon. At 3 p.m., south of the front, Birmingham reported 86 degrees, while north of the front Muscle Shoals was at a cool 68. The front is passing through in dry fashion; there is no rain on radar at mid-afternoon.

Tonight will be clear and cooler; most north and central Alabama communities will see a low between 57 and 61 degrees early tomorrow. The day tomorrow will be sunny and warm, but with lower humidity. The high will be in the low 80s with dewpoints down in the 50s — quite the change from dewpoints in the 70s in recent days.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: The coolest morning will come early Friday with lows in the 50s; cooler spots visit the upper 40s. Friday and Saturday will be sunny with highs in the 80s. Moisture will begin to increase Sunday, and the Global Forecast System suggests we might need to consider the mention of scattered showers in the forecast. But the European (ECMWF) model looks dry, and we will maintain a dry forecast for now. Sunday will remain warm with a high in the mid 80s.

RACE WEEKEND AT TALLADEGA: Looks like the weather will be dry at the Superspeedway Thursday through Sunday, with warm afternoons and pleasant nights. Highs each day will be in the 80s. Humidity levels will be fairly low Thursday and Friday, but they will rise over the weekend. In fact, we might consider inserting a small risk of a shower in the forecast for Sunday, but for now we will leave the forecast dry.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: Expect a clear sky for the high school football games Friday night; temperatures will fall from near 80 at kickoff through the 70s during the games.

Alabama will host the Arkansas Razorbacks Saturday evening (6:15 kickoff) at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa for homecoming. The sky will be mostly fair and the temperature about 82 degrees at kickoff, falling to near 75 by the final whistle.

Auburn travels to Baton Rouge to take on LSU Saturday afternoon (2:30 kickoff). The game will be played under a sunny sky; the temperature will be close to 88 degrees at kickoff, falling back into the low 80s by the fourth quarter.

UAB will host Middle Tennessee at Legion Field in Birmingham Saturday evening (5:30 kickoff). Expect a clear sky with temperatures falling from near 83 at kickoff into the 70s by the second half.

NEXT WEEK: A cold front pushes into Alabama Monday with a chance of scattered showers and noticeably cooler temperatures; the GFS is showing a high of only 67 degrees for Birmingham Monday. The rest of the week looks dry and pleasant with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s, although 40s look likely early Tuesday morning.

TROPICS: Ophelia is now a hurricane with 75 mph winds; it is in the eastern Atlantic and moving east, toward Europe. The rest of the Atlantic basin is very quiet.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute netcast anytime on the web, or on iTunes. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on all of the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.