James Spann: Drier air filters into Alabama later today

FOGGY START: We have a dense fog advisory up for the southern two-thirds of the state early this morning; visibility is under one-quarter mile in some spots. The fog will dissipate by mid-morning; otherwise expect a partly sunny sky today with only isolated showers. Most places will be dry. And the weather stays warm, with a high in the 80s.

However, a cold front over northwest Alabama will push slowly through the state today, helping to bring lower dew points and drier air. This should be our last day with dew points in the 70s for quite a while.

TOMORROW/FRIDAY: Look for sunny, warm days and fair, cool nights. The coolest morning will come early Friday, with lows between 50 and 55, and 40s for the colder spots. But highs will remain in the 80- to 85-degree range.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The weather stays warm and dry, with humidity values creeping up as the upper ridge across the region holds. Partly to mostly sunny weather is the story Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the mid 80s. Early morning lows will be in the 60s.

RACE WEEKEND AT TALLADEGA: Looks like the weather will be dry at the Superspeedway Thursday through Sunday, with warm afternoons and pleasant nights. Highs each day will be in the 80s. Humidity levels will be fairly low Thursday and Friday, but they will rise over the weekend.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: Expect a clear sky for the high school football games Friday night; temperatures will fall from near 80 at kickoff through the 70s during the games.

Alabama will host the Arkansas Razorbacks Saturday evening (6:15 kickoff) at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa for homecoming. The sky will be mostly fair and the temperature about 82 degrees at kickoff, falling to near 75 by the final whistle.

Auburn travels to Baton Rouge to take on LSU Saturday afternoon (2:30 kickoff). The game will be played under a sunny sky; the temperature will be close to 88 degrees at kickoff, falling back into the low 80s by the fourth quarter.

UAB will host Middle Tennessee at Legion Field in Birmingham Saturday evening (5:30 kickoff). Expect a clear sky with temperatures falling from near 83 at kickoff into the 70s by the second half.

NEXT WEEK: A cold front will move through Monday with a few widely scattered showers and noticeably cooler air. Highs drop into the 70s next week, with lows well down in the 50s. In fact, the Global Forecast System model is suggesting that many places will be in the 40s early Tuesday and Wednesday morning. The middle of the week will be dry; showers could return late in the week as moisture levels begin to rise.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Ophelia is expected to become a hurricane today in the eastern Atlantic, but is is moving eastward toward Europe. The rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet.

