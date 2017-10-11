Koch Foods to invest $40.5 million in Alabama feed mill

Koch Foods Inc. plans to invest nearly $40.5 million to build a feed mill in Randolph County that will produce prepared feeds and feeding ingredients to support the growth of a processing plant in nearby Pine Mountain, Georgia.

Marilyn Lott, executive director of the Randolph County Economic Development Authority (RCEDA), said Koch Foods will hire 27 full-time employees, plus an additional 19 truck drivers, generating a total annual payroll of nearly $2 million.

“Koch Foods’ decision to locate their world-class facility here is great news for Randolph County,” she said.

Koch (pronounced “Cook”) Foods is one of the nation’s largest poultry producers. RCEDA projects that the new feed mill in Roanoke will spur the development of up to 190 new growing houses by contracted local farmers.

Generally, farmers will develop new houses along a line running from the feed mill to the processing plant. Each facility is estimated to cost $500,000 to construct, resulting in $95 million of capital spending, along with new jobs and new property and sales taxes injected into the local economy, according to the RCEDA.

“Our plans to build a state-of-the-art feed mill in Roanoke will allow for a more efficient live operation that is necessary in today’s extremely competitive environment,” said Mark Kaminsky, the company’s chief operating officer.

“With the right facilities such as this feed mill in place, Koch Foods will not only remain competitive but look to expand in this area,” he said. “We appreciate all the support this project has received.”

‘Project Deer’

Kaminsky said the company’s project would not have been possible without the support of officials in Roanoke and Randolph County.

“This major investment by Koch Foods will create 46 well-paying jobs in rural Alabama and generate new opportunities in communities across Randolph County,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

“The project expands the company’s already significant footprint in the state and will support the growth of East Alabama’s poultry industry with many new growing houses,” he added.

Roanoke Mayor Mike Fisher said the east Alabama city with around 6,000 residents will realize significant benefits from the Koch Foods project.

“This company will bring new jobs and economic growth,” he said. “We are fortunate to have this business and we look forward to a long working relationship with them.”

RCEDA Chairman Wendell Shelton said a number of organizations and individuals assisted area officials in securing the feed mill for Roanoke.

Contributing to what was codenamed “Project Deer” were the Alabama Department of Commerce, Roanoke Utilities, state Sen. Gerald Dial, state Rep. Bob Fincher and Alabama Power. In addition, Valerie Gray and the Chambers County Development Authority assisted with the project in an interim capacity.

“Cooperation between the county, agencies and our municipalities is a critical component to our overall success,” Randolph County Commission Chairman Derek Farr said. “We are excited to play our part in bringing new jobs and growth to the area, and we welcome Koch to our county family.”

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.