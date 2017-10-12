Alabama NewsCenter brings you Good News from Home

You’ll notice a small but significant change to the Alabama NewsCenter website today: a new logo. The look remains the same, but we’ve added the words Good News from Home.

Why are those four words significant? They define what Alabama NewsCenter is all about, in fact, has been all about since the site launched almost 2½ years ago. NewsCenter strives to share the good news from your home.

Alabama NewsCenter is not a site for news about rough-and-tumble politics or the latest crime wave. Nor will you find “click-bait” headlines and stories. Instead, Alabama NewsCenter brings good news from communities across the state – a new business coming to town; a person or group doing inspiring work to improve the community; a festival that honors an area’s heritage. We do it with a team of journalism and public relations professionals who produce high-quality stories, photos and videos, and content partners such as UAB, Southern Research, Made in Alabama, Alabama 200 and many more that share their good news on our site.

This week, we are highlighting good news from east Alabama:

Today, Alabama NewsCenter goes live from the grand opening of New Flyer’s Vehicle Innovation Center in Anniston. This will be North America’s first innovation lab dedicated to the advancement of electric bus technology, and it’s right in our backyard.

We then move on to Talladega for one of the largest sporting events in the state – NASCAR’s Alabama 500. Learn how, thanks to one local man, a barren stretch of land in the middle of Talladega became the Superspeedway.

And next time you see a member of our U.S. armed forces in uniform, take a close look at his or her tie. Every single tie worn by our servicemen and women is made right here in Alabama at the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind.

If you like what you see, you can download the NewsCenter app on your Apple device and like Alabama NewsCenter on Facebook. You can also subscribe on our home page for our email newsletter that you’ll receive every Friday with the best of the best good news from home.