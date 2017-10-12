James Spann: Cool tonight in Alabama; afternoons stay warm through Sunday

FEELING MUCH BETTER: It is much more like fall across the northern half of Alabama today, with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s and noticeably lower humidity levels. The southern counties are still feeling summer, with temperatures well up in the 80s.

Tonight will be fair and pleasant; lows will be mostly in the 50s early tomorrow, with upper 40s for cooler spots.

TOMORROW AND THE WEEKEND: Temperatures will rise quickly during the day tomorrow; with ample sunshine we expect a high in the mid 80s. Saturday stays warm and dry; the sky will be partly sunny, and once again temperatures reach the mid 80s. On Sunday, it looks like most places will stay dry during the day with only a slight risk of an afternoon shower; the Global Forecast System is showing a high of 85 for Birmingham Sunday afternoon.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: Expect a clear sky for the high school football games Friday night; temperatures will fall from near 80 at kickoff through the 70s during the games.

Alabama will host the Arkansas Razorbacks Saturday evening (6:15 kickoff) at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa for homecoming. The sky will be mostly fair and the temperature about 82 degrees at kickoff, falling to near 75 by the final whistle.

Auburn travels to Baton Rouge to take on LSU Saturday afternoon (2:30 kickoff). The game will be played under a sunny sky; the temperature will be close to 88 degrees at kickoff, falling back into the low 80s by the fourth quarter.

UAB will host Middle Tennessee at Legion Field in Birmingham Saturday evening (5:30 kickoff). Expect a clear sky with temperatures falling from near 83 at kickoff into the 70s by the second half.

NATIONAL SHRIMP FESTIVAL: Beautiful weather for the big event in Gulf Shores Friday and Saturday with a good supply of sunshine both days; a few scattered showers and storms are possible Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 80s, lows around 70.

NEXT WEEK: A cold front will have potential to bring a few scattered showers to North Alabama Sunday night and early Monday, but rain amounts will be light and spotty. The rest of next week looks delightful, with mostly sunny pleasant days and clear, cool nights. Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s, with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s. We really don’t see any big rain event through the next 10 days.

TROPICS: Hurricane Ophelia in the eastern Atlantic is moving northeast. It could threaten Ireland or the United Kingdom early next week as a post-tropical cyclone. The rest of the Atlantic basin is very quiet.

