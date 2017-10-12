James Spann: Lower humidity for Alabama, but afternoons stay warm

COOL MORNING: A cold front is lined up this morning roughly from near Grove Hill to Montgomery to Lafayette; north of that boundary temperatures feel more more like fall, with mostly 50s and low 60s, but muggy air still hangs over south Alabama.

Today will be sunny with lower humidity, but still warm, with a high in the low 80s for most places. The average high for Oct. 12 (for Birmingham) is 77.

TOMORROW AND THE WEEKEND: Tomorrow morning will be very pleasant with temperatures in the 50s, but again we rise quickly into the 80s by afternoon with a good supply of sunshine. The weekend stays warm, with highs in the 80s and slowly rising humidity levels. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny both days. We will mention a small risk of a shower Sunday afternoon, but scattered showers are more likely Sunday night as a cold front approaches. Nothing heavy or widespread, however.

RACE WEEKEND AT TALLADEGA: The weather will be dry at the Superspeedway through Saturday with warm afternoons and pleasant nights. Highs each day will be in the 80s. Humidity levels will be fairly low today and tomorrow, but they will rise over the weekend. For Sunday, the sky will be partly sunny, and we will mention a small risk of a brief shower. The high will be in the mid 80s.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: Expect a clear sky for the high school football games Friday night; temperatures will fall from near 80 at kickoff through the 70s during the games.

Alabama will host the Arkansas Razorbacks Saturday evening (6:15 kickoff) at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa for homecoming. The sky will be mostly fair and the temperature about 82 degrees at kickoff, falling to near 75 by the final whistle.

Auburn travels to Baton Rouge to take on LSU Saturday afternoon (2:30 kickoff). The game will be played under a sunny sky; the temperature will be close to 88 degrees at kickoff, falling back into the low 80s by the fourth quarter.

UAB will host Middle Tennessee at Legion Field in Birmingham Saturday evening (5:30 kickoff). Expect a clear sky with temperatures falling from near 83 at kickoff into the 70s by the second half.

NATIONAL SHRIMP FESTIVAL: Beautiful weather for the big event in Gulf Shores Friday and Saturday with a good supply of sunshine both days; a few scattered showers and storms are possible Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 80s, lows around 70.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be considerably cooler, with a high between 67 and 70 degrees and a partly sunny sky, along with a fresh north breeze. The rest of the week looks generally dry and pleasant with highs in the 70s and lows mostly in the 50s, although many places could reach the upper 40s early Tuesday. We might consider putting the risk of a few showers in the forecast late in the week as moisture levels rise.

TROPICAL UPDATE: Hurricane Ophelia is in the eastern Atlantic, moving northeast. It will be close to the coast of Ireland as a post-tropical system early next week; the rest of the Atlantic basin is very quiet.

