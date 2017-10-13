Meet the man instrumental in bringing the Talladega Superspeedway to Alabama

95-year-old Bill Ward is amazingly sharp. The former Anniston insurance executive maintains a pleasant demeanor and keeps a warm, friendly smile on his face. He meets no strangers.

When asked about his role in bringing the Talladega Superspeedway to Alabama, he said he simply wanted to do right by his state. Ward helped locate land for the world-famous racing destination.

Bill Ward recalls his role in bringing the nation’s fastest track to Talladega from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Formerly known as Alabama International Motor Speedway (AIMS), it’s brought enjoyment to millions of racing fans, and hosted some of the fastest racecar drivers known.

Ward reminisced recently on uncovering land for the track, his glory days as a (winning) racecar driver and the countless friendships he’s acquired through the years.

He shared his excitement knowing his dream and legacy will roar on long after he’s gone.