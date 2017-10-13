Meet the man instrumental in bringing the Talladega Superspeedway to Alabama

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

Meet the man instrumental in bringing the Talladega Superspeedway to Alabama
Bill Ward is a legend in his own right in Talladega. Here's the incredible story of the man who dreamed big and did something really special for his state. (Dennis Washington/Alabama NewsCenter)

95-year-old Bill Ward is amazingly sharp. The former Anniston insurance executive maintains a pleasant demeanor and keeps a warm, friendly smile on his face. He meets no strangers.

When asked about his role in bringing the Talladega Superspeedway to Alabama, he said he simply wanted to do right by his state. Ward helped locate land for the world-famous racing destination.

Bill Ward recalls his role in bringing the nation’s fastest track to Talladega from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Formerly known as Alabama International Motor Speedway (AIMS), it’s brought enjoyment to millions of racing fans, and hosted some of the fastest racecar drivers known.

Ward reminisced recently on uncovering land for the track, his glory days as a (winning) racecar driver and the countless friendships he’s acquired through the years.

He shared his excitement knowing his dream and legacy will roar on long after he’s gone.

Ward, a racing fan and driver, talks to Alabama NewsCenter’s Keisa Sharpe and recounts how he competed on this track in the early years. (Dennis Washington/Alabama NewsCenter)
Pit row before the races begin. (Dennis Washington/Alabama NewsCenter)
Final preparations before the races begin. (Dennis Washington/Alabama NewsCenter)
The Speedway will be the backdrop for some cool events. (Dennis Washington/Alabama NewsCenter)
Final preparations before the races begin. (Dennis Washington/Alabama NewsCenter)
The calm before the racing storm – a glimpse of the track which will be filled with cars this weekend, (Dennis Washington/Alabama NewsCenter)
community

On this day in Alabama history: Army renamed Camp Rucker to Fort Rucker

Prev Story
business

OMG Shrimp Feast Po-Boy at Fish River Grill one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die

Next Story

Related Stories