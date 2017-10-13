OMG Shrimp Feast Po-Boy at Fish River Grill one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die

Chefs and cooks always prepare food in hopes that it will elicit some response – hopefully a positive one.

The OMG Shrimp Feast Po-Boy at Fairhope’s Fish River Grill gets its name from the reaction of one of its first tasters.

If the bounty of fried shrimp packed into the sandwich isn’t enough to draw out a gasp, the house-created OMG sauce will tickle your tongue until your say something.

Fish River Grill’s OMG Shrimp Feast Po-Boy is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

One response has been the Alabama Tourism Department putting the meal on its list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die.