Recipe: Skillet cherry cobbler is a delicious one-dish dessert

Earlier this year, I had the amazing opportunity to join my blogging buddies, The Country Cook and Southern Plate, in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee for the Chuckwagon Cookoff. Y’all! What an amazing time we had! First off, the cookoff was amazing. It was an incredible gathering of professional chuckwagon teams from across the country. And let me tell you, the food was amazing. I am so glad we didn’t have to judge. There’s no way I could have picked a winner in that group. Everything was just delicious. And this was one of those events where everyone was just so nice. I feel like those types of event are growing fewer and farther between. I mean you couldn’t have had a gathering of nicer folks.

We also got the chance to be a little silly and visit the Hollywood Wax Museum, WonderWorks, and topped the weekend off with the The Hatfield and McCoy Dinner Show. That was some seriously amazing talent and some sho’ nuff good food! The fried chicken was amazing! And no trip to Pigeon Forge is complete without a trip to The Old Mill, and the Apple Barn. We also discovered this great local place called The Local Goat. Everything for the restaurant is sourced locally and the food was amazing. We had fried deviled eggs and I tried a burger topped with bacon, fried bananas, and peanut butter! It was delicious!

We stayed in the most amazing cabin at Eagle’s Ridge Resort. It had so much room! Three bedrooms, Three baths, a game room, and a huge great room with the living room, dining room, and kitchen. The kitchen was fully equipped and would be great for families looking to be able to cook a few meals. There were also two huge balconies overlooking the mountains. It was the perfect place to sip coffee and watch the sun rise.

One of the recipes at the cookoff that just really caught our eye was an amazing cherry cobbler in a cast iron skillet. We just knew we had to recreate it. And we had to make it easy – that’s what we do. So that’s just what we did.

This recipe only calls for four ingredients and can be put together in about 10 minutes. The crunchy cobbler topping is the real star. I just know y’all are going to love it. It works perfectly with any other pie filling too – peach, blackberry, blueberry, etc.

Skillet Cherry Cobbler

Serves 6 to 8

Prep time: 10 mins

Cook time: 60 mins

Total time: 1 hour 10 mins

Ingredients

2 (21-ounce) cans cherry pie filling

½ cup butter, melted

1 (9-ounce) box Jiffy Golden Yellow Cake Mix

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease a 10.25-inch cast iron skillet. Pour the cans of pie filling into the bottom of the skillet. In a medium bowl, stir together the cake mix, melted butter, and cinnamon. Drop the batter by dollops on top of the filling. Bake for 50 to 60 minutes or until the batter is set. Serve warm.

This recipe originally appeared on SouthernBite.com. For more great recipes, visit the website or check out The Southern Bite Cookbook.