On this day in Alabama history: Historic Chattahoochee Commission bought Hart House

October 16, 1985

The Historic Chattahoochee Commission (HCC) bought the Hart House in Eufaula to use as its headquarters. Established through the efforts of state legislators Bill Neville and Jimmy Clark, the HCC is the first and only multi-state tourism and preservation agency in the nation. It serves to promote heritage tourism, history education and historic preservation in the 18 Alabama and Georgia counties that make up the Chattahoochee Trace, a designated heritage area. Programs include history and tourism publications, historical markers, architectural surveys, educational presentations and local grant offerings. The Hart House served as HCC’s headquarters until 2016.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.