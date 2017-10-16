James Spann: Cool night ahead for Alabama

FINE FALL WEATHER: The advertised “cool change” is making most Alabamians happy this afternoon. With a cobalt blue sky, temperatures are 5 to 10 degrees below average with very low humidity levels.

Tonight will be chilly; we drop into the mid 40s by daybreak tomorrow. The last time Birmingham had a temperature below 50 degrees was back on May 8, when the low was 49.

TOMORROW THROUGH FRIDAY: Fantastic fall weather continues with sunny, pleasant days and clear, cool nights, and low humidity levels. Highs mostly in the 70s, lows in the 40s and 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Winds will veer to the south over the weekend, but it looks like we stay dry Saturday and most of the day Sunday with a partly sunny sky both days. Highs will be in the 77- to 80-degree range. We will bring in a chance of showers Sunday night and Monday of next week ahead of an approaching cold front. Looks like rain amounts will be relatively light, generally under one-quarter inch for most places.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: Another surge of cool, dry air blows in here by midweek, and it looks like temperatures for the rest of October will remain below average around here.

RAIN UPDATE: Birmingham’s rain total since Jan. 1 is 60.93 inches, a surplus of 18.28 inches and well over the average rain amount we see in an entire year.

TROPICS: A disturbance east of the Bahamas has a 40 percent chance of developing over the next 48 hours, but it will recurve into the Atlantic east of the United States. The rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet.

