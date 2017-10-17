James Spann: Fine fall weather for Alabama through Friday

James Spann: Fall weather is finally here for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

CHILLY! Here are some temperatures this morning just before daybreak:

Cullman — 40

Black Creek (just northeast of Gadsden) — 41

Fort Payne — 43

Gadsden — 44

Decatur — 44

Valley Head — 45

Haleyville — 46

Tuscaloosa — 48

Anniston — 49

Demopolis — 49

Birmingham — 50

Generally speaking, this is our coolest morning since early May. The day ahead will feature sunshine in full supply with a high in the mid 70s. The humidity will stay low.

TOMORROW THROUGH FRIDAY: Not much change as the delightful early autumn weather continues. Sunny, pleasant days and clear, cool nights. Highs in the 70s, lows in the 40s and 50s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Winds veer around to the south, bringing in some moisture, but Saturday should remain dry. The day will be partly sunny with a high in the 77- to 80-degree range. Then, on Sunday, we will bring in the chance of isolated showers during the afternoon. But the better chance of rain holds off until Sunday night with the approach of a cold front.

For now it looks like the best chance of rain will come from 6 p.m. Sunday through 6 a.m. Monday; rain amounts of around one-half inch look likely, with heavier amounts possible over southeast Alabama. Some thunder is possible, but no severe weather is expected.

NEXT WEEK: The sky clears by Monday afternoon, and the rest of the week is looking cool and dry with highs mostly in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

TROPICS: A disturbance east of the U.S. in the Atlantic is merging with a cold front, and development now seems unlikely. The rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet.

