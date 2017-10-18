On this day in Alabama history: The Battle of Mabila took place

October 18, 1540

Hernando de Soto’s Spaniards and Chief Tascaluza’s Mabila Indians met in the Battle of Mabila, the largest battle ever fought between Indians and whites on North American soil. After taking Chief Tascaluza hostage, the 600 Spanish soldiers met 2,000 warriors at the palisaded town of Mabila in central Alabama. The Spaniards barely escaped from inside the fortifications before setting fire to the town, killing all its inhabitants. The Spanish reported losses of 200 and all their supplies, which were lost inside the burned town. The exact location of the battle remains a mystery to this day.

Engraving of Hernando De Soto by John Sartain. Engraving was published in The life, travels and adventures of Ferdinand De Soto by Lambert A. Wilmer, 1858. (Wikipedia) Artwork depicting Hernando de Soto, and his men, burning Mabila, 1540. (Herb Roe, Wikipedia) Artwork depicting Mississippian Chief Tuscaloosa, 1540. (Herb Roe, Wikipedia)

