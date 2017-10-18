James Spann: Blue sky and sunshine for Alabama

SEVERE CLEAR: Nothing but blue sky and sunshine across Alabama again this afternoon. Temperatures are in the 70s after starting off the day in the 40s in most places. The humidity is low, and the day is very comfortable.

Not much change tomorrow and Friday; we expect a good supply of sunshine both days with a high in the upper 70s tomorrow, and close to 80 Friday.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny with a high at or just over 80 degrees. On Sunday, we will mention some risk of widely scattered showers by afternoon. But the main chance of rain comes Sunday night into Monday ahead of a cold front. Some thunder is possible, but severe weather is not expected. Rain amounts of one-half inch to 1 inch look likely.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: Friday night should be a great night for high school games; the sky will be clear with temperatures falling from near 72 degrees at kickoff into the low 60s by the final whistle.

On Saturday, Alabama hosts the Tennessee Volunteers (2:30 p.m. kickoff) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game will be played under a partly sunny sky. Temperatures should be about 80 degrees at kickoff and in the mid 70s by the fourth quarter as the sun begins to fade in the west.

Auburn travels to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to take on the Razorbacks (6:30 p.m. kickoff). A shower or storm is possible during the game, but the latest data suggests the most widespread rain will hold off in Fayetteville until after midnight Saturday night. Temperatures will fall from near 70 degrees at kickoff to near 60 degrees by the fourth quarter.

UAB will also be on the road, taking on the Charlotte 49ers Saturday (5:30 p.m. kickoff). Expect a clear sky with temperatures falling from near 71 degrees at kickoff into the low 60s by the final whistle.

NEXT WEEK: The sky becomes mostly sunny Tuesday with an increasing north wind, and much cooler air arrives by Tuesday night and Wednesday. Highs by midweek will be in the 58- to 62-degree range, with lows between 38 and 42 by Wednesday and Thursday morning.

TROPICS: The Atlantic basin is quiet, and tropical storm formation is not expected through the weekend.

