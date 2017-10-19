Can’t Miss Alabama brings you some of the best autumn festivals yet

Make this weather-perfect weekend a family affair.

You will not want to miss Oktoberfest Saturday, Oct. 21 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Auburn. Choose from a variety of beer and wine from across the country. Entertainment includes live music and competitions. While you are there, watch your favorite college football game on television. Admission is $45 and $50 at the gate. For tickets and more information, go to www.auhcc.com/oktoberfest.

Enjoy great food, live entertainment and children’s activities at the Mobile Greek Festival Oct. 19-21 at the Annunciation Greek Church from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Tours of the church are offered Thursday and Friday at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $3, senior citizens are $2 and children age 5 and under are free. For directions and other information, call 251-438-9888 or visit the website. Follow the festival on Facebook.

Car enthusiasts will enjoy the British Motoring Club Saturday, Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m in Montgomery. See a variety of British and Eurasian cars including a 1924 Rolls Royce and a 1936 British Ford. The proceeds will benefit the Children’s Harbor in Alexander City. For more information, email [email protected] or visit the website.

British Motoring Club. (Contributed)

British Motoring Club. (Contributed)

British Motoring Club. (Contributed)

Birmingham’s Arova Contemporary Ballet presents “Drenched” Oct. 19-22. Set around multiple pools, “Drenched” immerses the audience through a performance of dance and water. Showtime begins Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. The performance is at the Dance Foundation located at 1715 27th Court S. General admission is $20 and $10 for students. Follow this link for ticket information.

Ruffner Mountain’s 40th anniversary is Saturday, Oct. 21 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. The celebration includes live music, food, hiking and more. For more information, call 205-833-8264. Click here to learn more about Ruffner Mountain.

Celebrate Ruffner Mountain’s 40th anniversary Saturday, Oct. 21. (Bob Farley)

Celebrate Ruffner Mountain's 40th anniversary Saturday, Oct. 21. (Bob Farley)

Celebrate Ruffner Mountain's 40th anniversary Saturday, Oct. 21. (Contributed)

With more than 100 vendors, you will have plenty to do at Attalla’s Heritage Day Festival Saturday, Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Atalla has been celebrating Heritage Day every third Saturday for 30 years. Live entertainment, a car show, carnival rides, games, arts and crafts and face painting are highlights of the event. Admission is free. For more details, call 256-538-9266.

Jasmine Hills’s Autumn Flower Show is underway in Wetumpka through Friday, Oct. 29. The 22-acre garden will showcase an array of beautiful autumn flowers, which includes blooming shrubs. The hours are Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Tickets for adults are $10, for children ages 3 to 12 are $6 and children age 3 and under are free. Photos are allowed. For more information, email [email protected] or call 334-263-5713. Click here for ticket information. Follow the show on Facebook. Jasmine Hill is located at 3001 Jasmine Hill Road in Wetumpka.