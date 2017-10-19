On this day in Alabama history: Richard Arrington Jr. was born

October 19, 1934

Richard Arrington Jr., the first African-American mayor of Birmingham, was born in Livingston. The longest serving mayor in Birmingham history, Arrington served five terms from 1979 to 1999 and worked to overcome the city’s economic dependence on the steel industry and its history of racial division. During his tenure, the city added a record number of new jobs, had the strongest tax base in Alabama, and integrated its payroll so that blacks held half of all positions. In 1992, the Justice Department charged Arrington with accepting a bribe for city construction but later dropped all charges.

Alabama Governor George Wallace, seated, and Birmingham Mayor Richard Arrington Jr. discuss a bill authorizing a horse track with legalized gambling in Birmingham in February 1984. (Photograph by James Hatcher, from Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of the Alabama Department of Archives and History) Livingston native Richard Arrington Jr. (1934- ) was Birmingham’s first black mayor, leading the city from 1979-1999. His tenure included great strides in racial equality and economic development in Birmingham, as well as accusations of cronyism. His election was in large part the result of judge U. W. Clemon’s efforts to improve race relations in the city. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of The Birmingham News)

