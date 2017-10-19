James Spann: Alabama stays dry through most of the weekend

James Spann: No rain likely in Alabama until Sunday afternoon/night from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

FINE FALL WEATHER CONTINUES: Temperatures were mostly in the 40s across north and central Alabama early this morning, and we expect another delightful day with ample sunshine and a high in the 70s this afternoon. And no real change tomorrow; with a sunny sky, we rise into the upper 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny with a high close to 80. We still believe most of the day Sunday will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds; Sunday’s high will be at or just over 80 degrees for most communities. We will mention some risk of isolated showers or storms Sunday afternoon, but rain will be more likely Sunday night ahead of a cold front.

TO THE WEST: The Storm Prediction Center has parts of Oklahoma and north Texas in an “enhanced risk” of severe storms Saturday.

The SPC does not have any severe weather threat defined for Sunday night or Monday to the east. For now, it looks like instability values, wind fields and lapse rates won’t be sufficient for severe storms around here. But we will keep a close eye on the system as it approaches in coming days.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: Friday night should be a great night for high school games; the sky will be clear with temperatures falling from near 72 degrees at kickoff into the low 60s by the final whistle.

On Saturday, Alabama hosts the Tennessee Volunteers (2:30 p.m. kickoff) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game will be played under a partly to mostly sunny sky. Temperatures should be about 81 degrees at kickoff and in the mid 70s by the fourth quarter as the sun begins to fade in the west.

Auburn travels to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to take on the Razorbacks (6:30 p.m. kickoff). While we can’t rule out a shower or storm during the game, confidence is growing that the main band of showers and storms won’t arrive there until after the game is over Saturday night. Severe storms are possible in Fayetteville late Saturday night into the pre-dawn hours Sunday. Temperatures will fall from near 72 degrees at kickoff into the 60s by the fourth quarter.

UAB will also be on the road, taking on the Charlotte 49ers Saturday (5:30 p.m. kickoff). Expect a clear sky with temperatures falling from near 71 degrees at kickoff into the low 60s by the final whistle.

NEXT WEEK: We will maintain the chance of rain and thunderstorms across the state Monday. The European global model (ECMWF) is slower than the Global Forecast System. It keeps rain going through Monday evening, while the GFS suggests the rain will be over by midday Monday. We will side with the slower Euro solution for now in our forecast. And again, for now we don’t expect any severe thunderstorms Monday, but there will be some surface-based instability involved, so we will watch parameters as we get closer to the event.

The coolest air so far this season will likely move in here by Wednesday and Thursday, thanks to a deep upper trough. Highs drop into the 50s and lows in the 30s by then.

TROPICS: The Atlantic basin remains quiet, and tropical storm formation is not expected through the weekend.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute netcast anytime on the web, or on iTunes. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on all of the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.