James Spann: Alabama’s dry weather continues through Saturday

FANTASTIC FALL WEATHER: With sunshine in full supply this afternoon, temperatures are generally in the mid 70s, right at seasonal averages for mid to late October. Tonight will be clear and cool again, with a low in the mid to upper 40s for most places.

Tomorrow will be another sunny day with a high close to 80; humidity levels remain low.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Humidity levels will begin to creep up Saturday, but the day will remain dry, with sunshine through scattered clouds and a high near 80 degrees. Then, on Sunday, we will introduce the chance of a few scattered showers and thunderstorms by afternoon, but it still looks like the most widespread rain comes Sunday night and Monday, with an approaching cold front.

TO THE WEST: There is an “enhanced risk” of severe storms Saturday and Saturday night west of Alabama, for places like Tulsa, Oklahoma City and Wichita Falls.

There is no severe weather risk defined by the Storm Prediction Center beyond Saturday to the east. There will be sufficient instability for thunderstorms across Alabama Sunday night and Monday, but for now the overall severe weather risk looks fairly low. Global models continue to suggest a surface wave will form along the front, bringing potential for 1-2 inches of rain to most of the state by Monday evening.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: Friday night should be a great night for high school games; the sky will be clear with temperatures falling from near 72 degrees at kickoff into the low 60s by the final whistle.

On Saturday, Alabama hosts the Tennessee Volunteers (2:30 p.m. kickoff) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game will be played under a partly to mostly sunny sky. Temperatures should be about 81 degrees at kickoff and in the mid 70s by the fourth quarter as the sun begins to fade in the west.

Auburn travels to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to take on the Razorbacks (6:30 p.m. kickoff). While we can’t rule out a shower or storm during the game, confidence is growing that the main band of showers and storms won’t arrive there until after the game is over Saturday night. Severe storms are possible in Fayetteville late Saturday night into the pre-dawn hours Sunday. Temperatures will fall from near 72 degrees at kickoff into the 60s by the fourth quarter.

UAB will also be on the road, taking on the Charlotte 49ers Saturday (5:30 p.m. kickoff). Expect a clear sky with temperatures falling from near 71 degrees at kickoff into the low 60s by the final whistle.

NEXT WEEK: Rain should be out of the state by Monday night, followed by some of the coolest air so far this season by Wednesday and Thursday.

TROPICS: All remains very quiet across the Atlantic basin, and tropical storm formation is not expected through next week.

